MXC (MXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31.57 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, MXC has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $100.40 million and $31.57 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,238,083 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

