Mysterium (MYST) Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Mysterium has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a market cap of $11.37 million and $24,236.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00072493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.90 or 0.00745482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.23 or 0.08123844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00050630 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

