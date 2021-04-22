Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $7.50 Per Share

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Nabtesco in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Shares of Nabtesco stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nabtesco has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $761.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.