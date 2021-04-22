Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Hits Market Cap of $2.21 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $2.21 million and $57,372.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00063870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.00271325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.40 or 0.01055275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.37 or 0.00663014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,352.54 or 1.00555473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

