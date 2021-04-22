Naka Bodhi Token Price Tops $0.0269 on Top Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $66,680.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00058554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.64 or 0.00275356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.12 or 0.00956500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,214.13 or 1.00456614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.72 or 0.00637622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

