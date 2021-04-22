Namecoin Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00004703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $35.72 million and $33,134.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,541.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $862.84 or 0.01674068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.64 or 0.00556133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00059562 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001430 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.