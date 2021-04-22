Nano Price Up 36.4% Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $7.66 or 0.00014941 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $129.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,239.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.19 or 0.04666645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.62 or 0.00491053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $863.07 or 0.01684362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.96 or 0.00682983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.65 or 0.00559425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00065088 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.74 or 0.00440560 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00260210 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

