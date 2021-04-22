Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $224,480.70

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $224,480.70 and $5,995.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,157,748 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

