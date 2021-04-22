Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Nasdaq stock opened at $159.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $102.80 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $2,746,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

