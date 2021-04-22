National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$511.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$515.00 to C$511.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$484.08.
TSE:CP traded up C$12.21 on Thursday, hitting C$456.21. 314,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$465.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$443.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$302.33 and a 52 week high of C$489.37. The company has a market cap of C$60.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.35.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
