National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$511.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$515.00 to C$511.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$484.08.

TSE:CP traded up C$12.21 on Thursday, hitting C$456.21. 314,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$465.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$443.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$302.33 and a 52 week high of C$489.37. The company has a market cap of C$60.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

