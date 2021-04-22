National Bankshares Raises Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$65.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.78.

Shares of MRU stock traded down C$0.71 on Thursday, reaching C$57.62. The company had a trading volume of 253,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The stock has a market cap of C$14.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.43. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

