National Beverage (FIZZ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/21/2021 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

4/8/2021 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

4/7/2021 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

4/1/2021 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

3/31/2021 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

National Beverage stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

