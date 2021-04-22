National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $63.01 on Thursday. National Grid has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

