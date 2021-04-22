National Instruments (NATI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect National Instruments to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $44.99 on Thursday. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.