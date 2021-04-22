National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.47% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $36,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $44.37 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.84 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

