NativeCoin (N8V) Price Down 57.2% Over Last Week

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded 57.2% lower against the US dollar. NativeCoin has a market cap of $6.69 million and $1,624.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00047938 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.21 or 0.00330857 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022868 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,746,510 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

