NativeCoin (N8V) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $846.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00042028 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00295575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00023065 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,749,126 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.