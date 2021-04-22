Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,079.00

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded up 552.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Natmin Pure Escrow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Natmin Pure Escrow has a market capitalization of $485,950.24 and $3,079.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded up 1,127.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00080433 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003371 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Coin Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) is a coin. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 coins. The official message board for Natmin Pure Escrow is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official website is www.natmin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Natmin Pure Escrow is a decentralized application that provides pure Escrow Services built on Blockchain Technology. It aimx to revolutionize the Escrow industry by utilizing Blockchain Technology to facilitate Escrow transactions for a fraction of the price of conventional Escrow services. “

