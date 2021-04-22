Navcoin (NAV) Trading 31.4% Lower This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $37.62 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003020 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00022573 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,501,364 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.