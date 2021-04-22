Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading Down 3.1%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.69. 148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 117,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.75 million, a PE ratio of -90.91 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Navigator by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

