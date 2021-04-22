Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.36 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%.
NM traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $8.11. 25,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.53.
Navios Maritime Company Profile
Read More: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.