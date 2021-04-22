Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.36 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%.

NM traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $8.11. 25,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.53.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

