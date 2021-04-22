NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Plans Dividend of GBX 0.39 (LON:NBMI)

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON NBMI opened at GBX 85.75 ($1.12) on Thursday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a 1-year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.60 ($1.13). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.65.

Get NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP alerts:

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.