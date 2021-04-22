NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Plans Dividend of GBX 0.39 (LON:NBMI)

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON NBMI opened at GBX 85.75 ($1.12) on Thursday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a 1-year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.60 ($1.13). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.65.
