Neblio Price Down 30.3% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Neblio has a market capitalization of $56.59 million and $2.70 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00006113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,782,474 coins and its circulating supply is 17,388,334 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

