Needham & Company LLC Boosts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $88.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.10.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.26. 3,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. WNS has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in WNS by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.