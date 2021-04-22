Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Jamf from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of JAMF traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.42. 287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. Jamf has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at $303,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,032,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

