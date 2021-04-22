Nepsis Inc. Grows Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,448 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 4.2% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 7,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

ACGL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,696. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

