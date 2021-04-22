Nepsis Inc. Has $18.42 Million Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Nepsis Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,668 shares during the period. Fulgent Genetics comprises approximately 5.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Fulgent Genetics worth $18,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3,391.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLGT stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.22. 12,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

