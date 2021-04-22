Nepsis Inc. Has $23.71 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,419 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises about 7.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.06% of American International Group worth $23,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $47.05. 82,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,083. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.