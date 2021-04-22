Nepsis Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Nepsis Inc. lessened its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,259 shares during the quarter. fuboTV comprises 1.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.10% of fuboTV worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

fuboTV stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,076,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

