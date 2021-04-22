Nepsis Inc. Has $9.02 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nepsis Inc. lessened its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software makes up about 2.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.18% of CyberArk Software worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $147.38. 5,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average is $135.16. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,114.44 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.