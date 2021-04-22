Nepsis Inc. Increases Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,923 shares during the quarter. BigCommerce makes up about 2.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of BigCommerce worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,518,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 22,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,347. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,867,882 shares of company stock worth $111,355,268.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.