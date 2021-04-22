Nepsis Inc. Purchases 4,967 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 4.2% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

