Nepsis Inc. Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 4.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.31 on Thursday, hitting $168.38. 57,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,425. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.08 and its 200 day moving average is $151.98. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.