Nepsis Inc. Sells 5,237 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nepsis Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 0.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 65,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

