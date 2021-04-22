Nepsis Inc. Sells 61,944 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nepsis Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,944 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 5.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Devon Energy worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 63,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.21. 226,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,436,631. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.34.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

