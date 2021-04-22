NEST Protocol Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $85.63 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00074119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00741137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00096751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.63 or 0.08210109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00051389 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,620,841 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

