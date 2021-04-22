Netcall (LON:NET) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.00

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 75.10 ($0.98), with a volume of 128175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Netcall from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £111.63 million and a PE ratio of 61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.04.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

