NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT Lowered to $48.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $35.85. 2,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP David John Henry sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $503,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,874. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after acquiring an additional 410,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after acquiring an additional 248,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 151.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

