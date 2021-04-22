Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

4/14/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

4/12/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

3/5/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.51. 420,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,427. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

