Neurotoken Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (NTK)

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Neurotoken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neurotoken has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Neurotoken has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $871.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neurotoken Coin Profile

Neurotoken is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

Neurotoken Coin Trading

