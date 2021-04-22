Neutrino Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000474 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00129288 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

