Neutrino System Base Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $53,506.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Neutrino System Base Token has a total market cap of $255,020.38 and $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino System Base Token has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutrino System Base Token Profile

Neutrino System Base Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino System Base Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . The official website for Neutrino System Base Token is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino System Base Token

