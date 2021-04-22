New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.83

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.78. New Gold shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 61,872 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

