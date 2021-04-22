New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

