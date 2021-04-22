New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,050 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $360,919,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,277,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,588 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $148,183,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,049.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 598,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 546,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.04. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.