New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Trading 20% Higher

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 115,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 204,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

