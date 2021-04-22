Newmont (NEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Newmont to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newmont to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

