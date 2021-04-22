Newmont (NGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (TSE:NGT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.22 per share for the quarter.
Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.67 billion.
NGT opened at C$83.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.06. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$68.76 and a 12 month high of C$96.45. The firm has a market cap of C$66.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.
