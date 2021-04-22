Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $1.44 on Top Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 99.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002630 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $223.65 million and $15.63 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00270942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.00 or 0.01034420 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.00683514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,613.33 or 0.99810881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,730 coins and its circulating supply is 155,383,983 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars.

