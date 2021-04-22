Newton (NEW) Market Cap Achieves $25.50 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $25.50 million and $1.71 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00283182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004363 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00027284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.82 or 0.01046849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.91 or 0.00691887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,535.81 or 0.99319916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

